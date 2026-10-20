Romania’s Madrigal - Marin Constantin National Chamber Choir will hold its 2026 Christmas tour from December 3 through 22. Conducted by Anna Ungureanu, the choir will give 10 performances in Brașov, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Oradea, Constanța, Tulcea, Bucharest, and Craiova.

The tour will begin with two performances at Brașov’s Sică Alexandrescu Theater on December 3 and 4, with the second already sold out. It will continue in Cluj-Napoca on December 6, Timișoara on December 8, and Oradea on December 10.

Further concerts are scheduled in Constanța on December 12 and Tulcea on December 13. Details for the Constanța performance will be announced later.

In Bucharest, the choir will present two separate productions at the Aula Magna of the Polytechnic University: Christmas of the Flowers on December 16 and Christmas Mood on December 17.

The tour will conclude at Craiova’s Polyvalent Hall on December 22.

Most performances will use the Madrigal Christmas: Two Concerts in One Show format, according to the official announcement.

The performances are recommended for audiences older than 7. Tickets are available through Entertix and the Madrigal Choir’s website.