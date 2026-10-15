Lumina Park will make its Romanian debut on October 16 at the Dimitrie Brândză Botanical Garden in Bucharest. The outdoor multimedia experience will remain open through January 2027.

Titled Around the World, the first local edition combines light installations, music, themed sets, and interactive activities. Visitors can explore the trail at their own pace, with a complete visit expected to take about one hour, representatives said.

Each section is inspired by a different culture or destination and includes its own visual setting and soundtrack. Children can search for clues along the route and participate in an online interactive quiz.

“We wanted Around the World to transform an ordinary evening into an adventure,” said Cristian Hossu, CEO of Romanian organizer Universum Events. “Together with the Lumina Park team, we are bringing an international format to Romania that combines visual spectacle, play, and the joy of discovering something new at every step.”

The park will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the last admission at 9 p.m.

During the opening weekend, October 16-18, tickets will be offered at a 50% discount, with prices starting at RON 30. Standard prices for the remainder of the season will start at RON 59.

Further details can be found here.

Lumina Park currently operates in Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania and has attracted more than 2.9 million visitors internationally.