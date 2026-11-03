Limp Bizkit, sombr, 5 Seconds of Summer, Noisia, and Joey Valence & Brae are the first artists confirmed for Electric Castle 2027. The festival is scheduled to take place in Bonțida, near Cluj-Napoca, from July 15 to 18.

The 2027 event will mark the 13th edition of Electric Castle. Its 2026 edition attracted 272,000 attendees.

Festival passes are currently available for EUR 159 plus tax, with a monthly payment option requiring a EUR 10 down payment. Day tickets will go on sale later, alongside the daily schedule, the organizers announced.

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More than 20 full concerts recorded at the 2026 festival are also being released on Electric Castle’s YouTube channel, including performances by Teddy Swims, Archive, Dub Pistols, Kneecap and House of Protection.