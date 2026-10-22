Brâncuşi: The Artist and His Studio, an exhibition dedicated to the work of the Romanian-born artist Constantin Brâncuşi, will be on view at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) from October 25 through February 27, 2027.

The exhibition brings together rarely lent sculptures from the artist’s legendary Paris studio, MoMA’s collection, alongside significant local loans to offer “a rare opportunity to rediscover Brâncuşi’s radical artistic vision and the extraordinary environment in which it took shape.”

At the heart of the exhibition is the artist’s studio in Paris, a place that was “a home, a laboratory of artistic experimentation, a gathering place for friends and fellow artists, and an evolving universe in which sculptures, pedestals, furniture, tools, and everyday objects became part of a unified aesthetic vision,” a presentation from the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in New York explains.

The exhibition includes rarely lent works from the Atelier Brancusi, preserved in the collection of the Centre Pompidou in Paris. In 1957, determined to maintain the unity of his artistic environment, Brancusi bequeathed the entire contents of his studio to the French state. As the Centre Pompidou undergoes major renovation works, a selection of sculptures, photographs, films, hand-carved furniture, pedestals, tools, and archival materials travels to New York, “offering an unusually intimate encounter with the artist's creative world.”

The exhibition also invites a renewed reflection "on the artist's Romanian origins and his enduring place within a truly international modernism."

The exhibition is organized by Anne Umland, guest curator, and Mia Matthias, Assistant Curator, Department of Painting and Sculpture, with Samantha Small, Curatorial Assistant, Department of Painting and Sculpture, The Museum of Modern Art. It is presented with the support of Centre Pompidou, in collaboration with Ariane Coulondre, Chief Curator, Department of Modern Collections, and Valérie Loth, Associate Curator, Department of Prints and Drawings, Centre Pompidou – Musée national d’art moderne.