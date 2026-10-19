Since 1914, InterContinental Athénée Palace has been one of the places where Bucharest gathers for its most memorable evenings. As winter settles over the city, the hotel comes alive in the glow of chandeliers, crystal and gilded interiors, and this year it brings the entire festive calendar under a single mood: La Saison Lumière.

The concept, Lumière | Heritage | Celebration, draws on the hotel's Belle Époque character and the city's "Little Paris" identity. It invites guests to discover the festive season through a distinct lens, where timeless rituals meet contemporary elegance and every gathering becomes a moment to remember.

The first glow

The season opens on 3 December with The First Light of the Season, a tree-lighting evening in the historic setting of Les Colonnades and the Regina Maria Ballroom. As the Christmas tree comes to life, the hotel is transformed into a luminous winter setting. Festive melodies from around the world create a gentle musical journey through cherished Christmas traditions and cultures, accompanied by festive canapés and delicate desserts. A Christmas raffle celebrates the joy of giving.

Rituals of the season

From 4 December onwards, Café Athénée offers a Festive Afternoon Tea, an elegant afternoon ritual reimagined for winter. Seasonal sweet and savoury creations, from delicate bites to festive patisserie, arrive on a tiered stand in the timeless atmosphere of the Palace. It is an invitation to slow down and linger a little longer. The café also presents Les Délices de la Saison, festive dishes inspired by the flavours and traditions of winter, each with an innovative twist.

At JORJ Restaurant, Les Saveurs de la Saison brings classic festive ingredients into the restaurant's distinctive contemporary style. Indulgent foie gras, tender lamb and Josper-finished black cod are followed by decadent chocolate, cranberry and winter citrus desserts.

A Christmas tale

On 20 December, JORJ becomes a place where little dreams come to life. In A Christmas Tale at the Palace, children build their very own gingerbread house, add their own touch to a sweet Christmas tradition, and then meet Santa Claus to share their wishes for Christmas Day. Meanwhile, the whole family can enjoy cranberry scones, seasonal fruit tart and mini Christmas creations. It is an afternoon meant to be remembered long after Christmas morning.