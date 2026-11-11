With 24 years of history and a new milestone on the international stage, Champions Flair Crash returns to JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel on December 3, 2026, bringing some of the world's finest flair bartenders to Champions Sports Bar & Restaurant for a spectacular celebration of skill, creativity, and showmanship.

The internationally recognized competition enters an exciting new chapter as part of the World Flair Association (WFA) World Tour. This year's edition holds particular significance as the final Grand Slam event of the 2026 season, with the potential to determine who finishes the year as the world's number one flair bartender.

24 years of spectacular performances

For more than two decades, Champions Flair Crash has brought together generations of talented bartenders, transforming the art of cocktail making into an extraordinary display of creativity, precision, and live entertainment.

From gravity-defying bottle flips and intricate juggling routines to perfectly timed pours and impressive choreography, competitors will showcase their skills in captivating performances where every movement counts.

Set against the vibrant atmosphere of Champions Sports Bar & Restaurant, the event promises a day filled with energy, excitement, and world-class entertainment. Open to the public, with free admission, Champions Flair Crash welcomes everyone to experience the spectacle firsthand, offering a unique opportunity to witness some of the world's most talented flair bartenders in action.

A Grand Slam with global stakes

The inclusion of Champions Flair Crash in the WFA World Tour marks an important milestone in the competition's international journey, further strengthening its position among the world's leading flair bartending events.

As the final Grand Slam of the season, the competition carries exceptional significance for the international rankings, with performances in Bucharest potentially determining who claims the coveted world number one position at the end of 2026.

Beyond the competitive stakes, the event celebrates the passion, dedication, and artistry that have defined Champions Flair Crash throughout its 24-year history, bringing together international talent and an enthusiastic audience in an atmosphere unlike any other.

JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel welcomes bartending enthusiasts, hospitality professionals, and curious spectators alike to Champions Sports Bar & Restaurant for an unforgettable celebration of world-class talent, spectacular performances, and international competition.