Jean-Michel Jarre will perform at BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca on September 27, 2027. The concert is part of an international tour marking 50 years since the release of his album Oxygène, Hotnews.ro reported.

The show will combine music from Oxygène with other works from Jean-Michel Jarre’s catalog. Its multimedia production will include laser projections, 3D effects, and advanced sound technology.

Released in 1976, Oxygène has sold more than 12 million copies worldwide. Overall the artist has sold over 80 million albums during his career.

Fans can register for presale access on get-in.ro through October 27. The presale begins on October 28, while general ticket sales open on October 29 through the same platform.

Further details are available here.