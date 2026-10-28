From a witches’ fairs in Bucharest to tales echoing through the cobblestone alleys of Sighişoara Citadel, the country has a mix of myth, magic, and Halloween excitement for all ages.

In Bucharest:

West Side Hallo Fest

October 30 – November 1

Held at the recently revamped Lacul Morii, the fourth edition of the event will explore the universe of Romanian legends, in a setting where “scenery inspired by nature, fantastic characters, music and interactive activities meet with education, art, science and community spirit.” The public can expect to find here spectacular decorations, concerts, experiences for children and adults, music, gastronomy and moments meant to transform every evening into a true Halloween adventure. The program also covers activities and initiatives in the field of science, technology and education, alongside culture, music, theater, dance and performances, as the Bucharest Metropolitan Library, Cantus Mundi, the Bucharest Metropolitan Circus, Step Up Dance and the Grigore Moisil National College, through the theater component, join this year's edition. Gabriel Dinu, the artist who creates works of art from scrap metal, and Kids Hub Drumul Taberei will also be present. Meanwhile, the Metropolis Foundation, through the project "Public Hospitals from Private Money", will be present at the festival to promote efforts to improve Romania's public medical infrastructure. Access is free on October 30. More details here.

Halloween Movie Marathon 2026

October 30 to October 31

Movieplex Cinema at Plaza Romania hosts this marathon of thriller and horror films, which this year include Beware Boiúna, Clayface, Other Mommy and Resident Evil. The films are screened with 15-minute breaks between them. The program is listed here.

The Witches’ Fair

Until November 1

The garden of the Children’s Opera turns into a space where fantasy and reality blend and children can interact with witches, pirates, goblins and magicians, and take part in various creative workshops, such as painting on alternative media, pumpkin carving and 3D printing. The attractions in the courtyard are organized into several thematic areas. The Witches' House hosts the training of apprentices, while magic formulas and wand positions are learned at the School of Spells. In the Flying Broomstick Academy, children can customize their own broom and try it out at the flight school, and in the Potions Lab, they mix, pour, and watch the potion change color. On Saturdays and Sundays, the Lab presents the Forbidden Experiment, five minutes of chemistry that looks like magic. The Hat Workshop and the Pumpkin Land, with pumpkin decorating and carving, complete the creative trail. The Enchanted Mirror Room, the Forest of Fantastic Creatures, the Hallo Sounds Laboratory, where children create sound effects at the laboratory consoles, and the House of Discovery, with tactile games, the Smell Museum and the Planetarium, propose search and exploration missions. The Witches' Square features a Magic Wheel, a carousel, a train, an airplane, a flight simulator, inflatables, go-kart races and the Adventure Park - a zipline, and trails of varying difficulty and climbing. The Baby Village is designed for the youngest learners, and parents can sit quietly next to them. The festival also runs a program of workshops on architecture, modeling and 3D printing, engineering, financial education, astronomy, paleontology, robotics, gardening and the creation of accessories. More details