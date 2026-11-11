Each of these four destinations has its own character, with the same warm ANA Hotels welcome and a little indulgence wherever you go.

So much of the festive season happens around the table. The family gathers, someone has a story to tell, and between the music and the surprises there are moments when time seems to slow down. Spending Christmas or New Year away from the familiar routines of home can make those moments feel all the more special.

This season, ANA Hotels invites guests to celebrate in Bucharest, Poiana Brasov and Eforie Nord. For New Year's Eve, there is a fourth setting to discover at Panoramic Restaurant on Mount Tampa.

Christmas charm and an elegant New Year in Bucharest

At Crowne Plaza Bucharest, the December celebrations begin at the table. The St Nicholas and Christmas brunches bring family and friends together over seasonal specialities and festive desserts, with live music to accompany the meal.

On New Year's Eve, guests gather in the elegant Crown Ballroom for a gala dinner with a menu by Chef Giovanni Diana. Live music and performances set the pace for the last evening of the year. After midnight, the champagne flows and a DJ keeps the party going. Brunch on 1 January is a chance to meet again and enjoy the first ANA Hotels meal of the new year together.

Winter stories and live music in Poiana Brasov

At ANA Hotels Sport and ANA Hotels Bradul, Christmas has the particular charm of the mountains. Wintry scenery, time with family and a few surprises for the children set the scene for a storybook holiday.

There is something for every generation, from meeting Santa Claus to children's activities and workshops. Favourite stories come to life in themed evenings, with live performances adding to the festivities. Dinner brings everyone back to the table, and each evening has its own music and show.

As Christmas gives way to