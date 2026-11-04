Florin Șerban’s You Don’t Belong Here, the first Romanian film to win the Grand Prix (Pardo d'oro/Golden Leopard) at the Locarno Film Festival, will open in cinemas across Romania on November 27.

The film, which has also been shortlisted for the European Film Awards, earned Adrian Văncică the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actor, while Teodor Butănescu received a Special Mention for Acting at the Locarno Film Festival. They play a father and his son, whose relationship, love, family ties, and place in the community are put to the test by a crisis.

Actors Adrian Văncică and Teodor Butănescu will join director Florin Șerban for special screenings of You Don’t Belong Here in Reșița, Timișoara, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, and Iași, as well as audience Q&A sessions in Bucharest.

The screening tour kicks off on November 20 at Dacia Cinema in Reșița, the town where You Don’t Belong Here was filmed. The audience meeting in Timișoara will take place on November 21 at Studio Cinema. Audiences in Cluj-Napoca can attend a preview screening with the film crew at Victoria Cinema on November 26.

Florin Șerban, Adrian Văncică, Teodor Butănescu, and Emil Boroghină will attend the special screening in Craiova, which will take place at Inspire VIP Electroputere Cinema on November 28.

The audiences in Iași can attend a special screening on November 29 at Ateneu Cinema.

Moviegoers in Bucharest will have the opportunity to meet the film's actors and director at screenings at Elvire Popesco Cinema on November 27, and Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema on December 5.

“A broken father-son relationship; a father seen as a tragic figure, someone who once dreamed of leaving a mark on the world but ended up becoming a pillar of the community; a son who feels humiliated by his father and tries to redeem himself by fighting civic battles; a certain degree of institutional racism – subtle, something nobody acknowledges, but very real; dreams, illusions, and a small town. These became the foundation of the story,” director Florin Șerban explained of the film.

Alongside Adrian Văncică and Teodor Butănescu, the cast includes Alex Conovaru, Janir Izdrailă, Claudiu Maier, Cristina Richter, and Emil Boroghină, among others.

Liviu Mărghidan is the film's cinematographer, Bogdan Ionescu is responsible for production design, and Cosmina Croitoru designed the costumes. The original score was composed by Marius Leftărache and Nikita Dembinski.

You Don’t Belong Here is produced by Florin Șerban, who also directed, wrote, and edited the film. Minodora Șerban is the executive producer.