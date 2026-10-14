The films of four Romanian directors have been selected for the 39th edition of the European Film Awards, which celebrate “the finest achievements in European cinema.”

Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord, also the winner of this year’s Palme d’Or and Romania’s Oscar entry; Alina Şerban’s I Matter, the winner of the Audience Award at this year’s Venice Film Festival; Radu Jude’s The Diary of a Chambermaid, which premiered in this year’s Quinzaine des Cinéastes/Directors’ Fortnight in Cannes; and Florin Şerban’s You Don’t Belong Here, the winner of the Pardo d’Oro at this year’s Locarno Film Festival are on the Fiction Shortlist of the awards.

A total of 68 feature films have been shortlisted for a possible nomination for the European Film Awards, with the winners voted for by members of the European Film Academy. Forty-five films are selected for the fiction shortlist, 15 for the documentary shortlist and eight for the animation shortlist. Representing 40 European countries, the films bring together established and emerging filmmakers, including directors working across borders. Twenty-five films are directed or co-directed by women.

“Together, they celebrate the excellence, diversity and creativity of European cinema, reflecting its many cultures, languages and perspectives while exploring some of today’s most pressing issues, from migration and cultural clashes to minority communities, gender and political freedom,” the organizers said.

The shortlisted fiction and documentary films have been chosen by members of the European Film Academy Board and invited European experts, whereas the shortlisted animated feature films have been chosen by a selection committee composed of members of the Academy Board and invited experts in co-operation with CARTOON, the European Association of Animation Film.

The nominations for the categories ‘European Film’, ‘European Discovery - Prix FIPRESCI’, ‘European Documentary’, ‘European Animation Film’, ‘European Director’, ‘European Actress’, ‘European Actor’, ‘European Screenwriter’, ‘European Casting Director’, ‘European Cinematographer’, ‘European Composer (Original Score)’, ‘European Costume Designer’, ‘European Editor’, ‘European Make-Up & Hair Artist’, ‘European Production Designer’ and ‘European Sound’ will be announced on November 14, during the Thessaloniki International Film Festival.

The nominations for the ‘European Young Audience Award’ will be announced on November 1, at the International Film Festival Glasgow. On November 13, the nominations for the ‘European Short Film’, selected by the European Film Academy Short Film Network, will be revealed at the Seville European Film Festival. The nominees for the ‘LUX Audience Award’ will be unveiled on November 25.