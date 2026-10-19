Dressing Time: Bucharest – Fashion, Memory, Identity, an exhibition open at Arcub, explores the evolution of clothing and the social and cultural transformations of Romania's capital from the mid-19th century to the 1940s.

Curated by Iulia Gorneanu, the exhibition gathers around 1,000 items to build a journey through Bucharest's history through clothing, accessories, photographs, and publications from the period.

It features garments, hats, fans, accessories, dance cards, photographs, and period publications from the private collections of those behind its curatorial concept, namely Iulia Gorneanu, Valentin and Raluca Partenie, and Andreea Ciortea.

Photo: Arcub

“More than an exploration of fashion history, Dressing Time examines how changes in clothing accompanied transformations in Bucharest society, from the gradual move away from Eastern influences towards Western styles to women's emancipation and the emergence of a modern urban identity,” the organizers explain.

Photo: Arcub

The exhibition also highlights the role of magazines, cinema, and theatre in shaping fashion tastes. Publications such as Realitatea Ilustrată and Ilustrațiunea Română, featured in the exhibition, document the vibrancy of social life and how Bucharest residents followed the latest trends. Outfits worn at horse races, theatre and film premieres, and events in the capital's grand salons became sources of inspiration for the public and the city's tailor shops.

The exhibition is on view at Hanul Gabroveni's Sala Arcelor and Sala Librărie until October 31. Access is free.