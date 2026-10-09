A decommissioned passenger plane became stuck beneath a bridge on Romania’s DN1 road overnight in the Balotești area, north of Bucharest, Digi24 reported. The aircraft, which had its wings removed for transport, was travelling from Bucharest Henri Coandă International Airport to Voluntari.

One traffic lane was blocked while crews worked to clear the road. The plane was subsequently moved to a nearby car park.

Images of the aircraft stuck under the bridge were shared on social media.

YouTube postOpen on YouTube

According to media reports, the authorities plan to resume the journey overnight after making changes to the vehicle and equipment used to transport the aircraft.