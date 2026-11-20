Bucharest events: Award-winning journalists, writers and artists at The Power of Storytelling 2027
The first confirmed speakers include Evan Ratliff, creator of the podcast Shell Game; novelist Tatiana Țîbuleac; Reuters' Ukraine correspondent Lizzie Johnson; and artist Dan Perjovschi.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 3 min read
The Power of Storytelling, an event dedicated to storytelling as a tool for social change, returns to Bucharest in April 2027 with the theme “Here”.
Next year’s edition brings together award-winning journalists, writers and artists from Europe and around the world who document in depth the realities that define the present: from wars and fragile democracies to artificial intelligence and migration.