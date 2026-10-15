Lumina Park, the international concept of outdoor light trails, opens for the first time in Romania on 16 October, at the "Dimitrie Brandza" Botanical Garden of the University of Bucharest. The first local edition, "Around the World", transforms the garden after nightfall into an exploration experience for all ages, built from light, music, set design and play.

Until January 2027, the public is invited to follow a night-time trail inspired by places, traditions and stories from different corners of the world. Lumina Park offers an evening experience for families, couples and groups of friends, built around the joy of exploring together.

A journey around the world

The international concept arrives in Bucharest as an outdoor multimedia experience. The trail is approximately 1.5 kilometres long and brings together more than 200 light installations, sets and scenes that recreate the atmosphere of destinations from around the world. Music, set design and light complete each area and tie the experience together into a single story.

The "Around the World" theme offers a playful way to explore the world. Along the trail, visitors discover stories, traditions and important moments in the history of different countries. For children, the journey also becomes an adventure full of characters and landmarks that have shaped the history of the places represented, in an accessible and easy-to-follow format.

A new way to discover the "Dimitrie Brandza" Botanical Garden of the University of Bucharest

Lumina Park offers a different perspective on the "Dimitrie Brandza" Botanical Garden. After nightfall, the alleys become part of a carefully designed trail, and nature, art, music and play come together in an immersive experience that unfolds step by step.

Visitors can walk the trail at their own pace, and a visit takes around an hour. Each area brings a new stop: an interactive installation, a set inspired by another culture, a specific soundtrack or a backdrop made for photographs. Children can look for clues along the trail and take part in an interactive online quiz, open to everyone, with prizes for those who complete it.

Throughout the trail, food and beverage stands await visitors with hot drinks and snacks, perfect for cool evenings. Set outdoors, Lumina Park is the ideal alternative to an autumn or winter evening spent at home.

Opening hours and tickets

Lumina Park can be visited from Tuesday to Sunday, from 18:00 to 22:00, with last entry at 21:00. During the opening weekend, 16 to 18 October, Lumina Park offers special prices with 50% discounts: tickets start from RON 30. For the rest of the season, standard prices start from RON 59. The full schedule, prices for each category and ticket purchases are available at