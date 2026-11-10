Four films of Polish director Andrzej Wajda will be screened as part of this year's CinePOLSKA Polish Film Festival, in addition to recent Polish productions.

Following a decision of the Senate of the Republic of Poland, 2026 has been declared the Andrzej Wajda Year, marking the centenary of the birth of the celebrated film and theatre director. Wajda created an impressive body of work comprising more than 50 films, documenting his country's political and social evolution and exploring the myths of national identity. He directed a series of landmark films, including A Generation (1954), Kanal (1956), and Ashes and Diamonds (1958). Four of his films were nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, including Man of Iron (1981) and The Maids of Wilko (1979).