The UNDERCLOUD Independent Theater Festival will hold its 19th edition in Bucharest from November 2 through 11. Its program features 19 productions ranging from reinterpretations of classical texts to experimental and interdisciplinary performances.

The festival opens on November 2 with Funny Games, directed by Botond Nagy and starring Ofelia Popii. Adapted from Michael Haneke’s film, the 100-minute production examines violence, spectatorship and the increasingly blurred boundary between victim and aggressor.

Then, on November 3, Nicoleta Lefter stars in Alin Uberti’s production of Antigone. The program that week also includes Femina, directed by Tamara Găgeatu; Jocuri în curtea din spate, directed by Ioana Barbu; Umami, directed by Teodora Savu; and Trap by Bogdan Georgescu.

Several productions will highlight short and experimental formats, including Andrei Bouariu’s Împlinirea tuturor dorințelor și alte accidente, Geo Vișan’s Liminal - Zgomotul din care tac, and Andreea Agapi and Raluca Cristea’s În mintea Aglajei.

The November 7 program includes Alexandra Pribeagu’s Suflet de copil, a production recommended for audiences ages 10 to 100, followed by Teodora Savu’s black comedy Menada. On November 8, Gabriel Scalschi presents The Seagull by K. Treplev, a new interpretation of Chekhov’s play.

Botond Nagy returns on November 9 with Medea’s Children, based on Milo Rau’s text, which combines Euripides’ tragedy with a real-life case. Other productions in the closing days include Natural Disasters, directed by Alexandru Buescu, and Monica Stoica’s Rostopasca.

The festival will end on November 11 with the UNDERCLOUD awards gala, followed by Madame Pylinska and the Secret of Chopin. Directed and adapted by Chris Simion-Mercurian from Éric-Emmanuel Schmitt’s work, the Grivița 53 Theater production stars Emilia Popescu and Luca Rusu and features Chopin’s music performed live.

This year’s performances will also use the