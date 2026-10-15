CFR, Romania’s state-owned railway company, is looking for artists to restore the mural at platform 14 at Bucharest North Railway Station (Gara de Nord).

The project is themed “The History of Romanian Railways at North Railway Station” and aims to reinterpret more than 150 years of railway history through a public artwork, according to Mediafax.

Visual artists, graffiti creators, art students, and artistic collectives can propose graffiti, street art, mural painting, or illustration projects, individually or in teams. Selection will take into account the originality of the proposal, the quality of the concept, and respect for historical landmarks.

The company specified that no fees, cash prizes, or other financial rewards will be awarded to the winners. The selected artists will contribute voluntarily to the creation of the artwork under a collaboration agreement.

CFR will provide the approved surface, facilitate access, and support the promotion of the project, while attracting partners to supply the necessary materials is also being considered.

In return, participants will benefit from the exposure of their work at one of Romania’s best-known railway stations, the opportunity to sign it and have their names included on a presentation panel, as well as promotion through the company’s official channels.

The deadline for applications is November 13.