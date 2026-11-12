Save the Children Romania will hold the 26th edition of its Christmas Tree Festival (Festivalul Brazilor de Crăciun) in Bucharest on December 3. The annual fundraiser supports programs intended to keep vulnerable children in education.

Designers, artists, and creative teams will produce Christmas trees specifically for the auction.

“Every child who stays in school and receives the support they need has the chance to become an adult who innovates and changes their community for the better,” said Gabriela Alexandrescu, executive president of Save the Children Romania.

“Education is the most valuable investment we can make.”

The previous 25 editions raised a combined EUR 11.1 million and supported 287,127 children, according to the organization. The programs provided families with socioeconomic and psychological support and enrolled children in summer kindergartens, second-chance education, and after-school initiatives.

Save the Children cited PISA 2025 data showing that 70.6% of pupils from disadvantaged families had poor reading results, compared with 20.6% among their more affluent peers.

Meanwhile, a survey among children enrolled in the organization’s programs found that 58% considered clothing and footwear their most pressing need. Another 43% wanted a larger or more comfortable home, while 37% cited better food and the same share wanted more games and toys.

Nearly half of those surveyed, or 46%, said their families were poorer than those of most of their friends and classmates. The figure rose to 59% among adolescents.

The Christmas Tree Festival gala will be held at the National Museum of Art of Romania for the sixth consecutive year.