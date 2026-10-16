More than 1.5 million people participated in the 2026 edition of Open Streets – Bucharest, Urban Promenade, according to municipal cultural center ARCUB. The program ended on October 11 after running for 24 weekends.

Organized by the Bucharest City Hall through ARCUB, the project included 226 activities. These comprised more than 100 workshops and interactive experiences, 14 guided tours, and six public debates and thematic meetings.

The artistic program featured children’s theater, circus performances, magic shows, street entertainment, concerts, choral performances, and themed parades. Participating institutions included the Ion Creangă Theater, the Țăndărică Animation Theater, and the Comic Opera for Children.

Meanwhile, the exhibitions covered historic vehicles, technical heritage, contemporary art, and new media. This year’s edition also introduced public discussions on architecture, urban planning, literature, environmental issues, and sports.

The guided tours explored the history and architecture of Calea Victoriei and other parts of Bucharest, while workshops offered painting, kite-making, creative recycling, improvisation, science, and first-aid activities.

Fitness, yoga, street workouts, capoeira, and traditional children’s games were also included in the program.

Open Streets temporarily restricts vehicle traffic in selected areas to create pedestrian routes and public spaces for cultural and community events. The 2026 edition offered free public access.