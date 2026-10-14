The I.L. Caragiale National Theater in Bucharest announced that it introduced English surtitles for selected performances in October and November. The initiative will continue periodically, with additional productions to be announced.

The first production included in the program is Lucy Kirkwood’s The Welkin, directed by Gelu Colceag, on October 16 at the Atelier Hall. Set in 18th-century England, the courtroom drama follows 13 women asked to determine the fate of a woman accused of murder.

Danis Tanović’s No Man’s Land, directed by Alexander Morfov, will follow at the Studio Hall on November 1. Based on the Oscar-winning film, the play uses dark humor to examine war, politics, and sensationalist media coverage.

Exile, written and directed by Alexandra Badea, will be performed with English surtitles at the Ion Caramitru Hall on November 4. The production follows a family through communism, the post-communist period, and exile, exploring identity, memory, and belonging.

The fourth production is Henrik Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler, directed by German theater director Thomas Ostermeier, scheduled for November 6. The contemporary adaptation examines social conventions, ambition, power, and personal freedom.

The theater said other productions would be added to the English surtitling program in the future.