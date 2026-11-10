Bucharest Metropolitan Circus receives European BigTopLabel certification
The five-year distinction followed on-site inspections assessing artistic quality, safety, infrastructure, and conditions for audiences and staff.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 2 min read
The Bucharest Metropolitan Circus received the BigTopLabel certification, an independent European quality designation for circus institutions. The award was presented at the European Parliament in Brussels on November 5.
The evaluation covered artistic performances, audience experience, professional practices, infrastructure, safety, communication, working conditions and, where applicable, animal welfare.