Bucharest launches consultation platform for 2027-2036 cultural strategy
The city is inviting cultural organizations and professionals to help shape its priorities for the next decade, with the platform set to open to the wider public at a later stage.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 1 min read
Bucharest City Hall and municipal cultural center ARCUB have launched an online platform for the development of the capital’s 2027-2036 Cultural Strategy. The website provides access to research documents and allows cultural operators to submit comments and proposals.
The strategy is currently in its diagnostic phase, which includes sociological research, specialist reports, and consultations with cultural professionals and local communities.