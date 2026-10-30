Bucharest will host the Rugby Europe Championship finals on March 14, 2027, according to an announcement made by Rugby Europe on Thursday, October 29.

Four matches will be played in a single day, from the placement matches and the third-place playoff to the grand final that will decide the champion of the 2027 edition.

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Eight teams will participate in the 2027 edition of the European Championship, divided into two groups: Romania, Georgia, Belgium, and Poland in Group A, and Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands, and Switzerland in Group B.

The competition will begin on February 6, with the second round scheduled for February 12-14 and the final group-stage round for February 20-21.

Romania’s team will face Belgium on February 6 and Georgia on February 20, and one at home, against Poland on February 12.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the 1-4 semifinals, while the next teams in the standings will compete in the 5-8 semifinals, scheduled for March 6-7. The competition will conclude with the final and placement matches, all scheduled for the same day, March 14.

“We are preparing for a true organizational tour de force. We are taking on this challenge with all our energy and resources, with a clear objective: to offer athletes, officials, and, above all, fans, an impeccable experience, according to the highest international standards,” said Alin Petrache, president of the Romanian Rugby Federation, cited by News.ro.