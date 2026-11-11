Bucharest exhibition explores relationship between art and AI
The project starts from a seemingly simple question: can artificial intelligence make art?
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 2 min read
BrutAIsm, an exhibition exploring the possibilities and limitations of new technologies and how they can change the way audiences relate to images, artistic creation, and art heritage, will open at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) on November 16.
The exhibition is the result of an artistic research initiative by Andrei Ivănescu, exploring the relationship between generative artificial intelligence and art.