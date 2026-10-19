The headquarters of Bucharest City Hall will allow visits every weekend by registration, according to an announcement made on Sunday, October 18.

"On weekends, we have Open Doors at Bucharest City Hall! We invite you to discover from the inside one of the capital's iconic buildings and be tourists in your own city. Bucharest has a lot to offer and many beautiful sights worth enjoying," the institution said on Facebook.

Access to the Bucharest City Hall building is free, subject to registration and availability, with a maximum of 30 people per visit.

Those who wish to visit the General City Hall headquarters can choose the day and time slot until the end of this year. Visits can take place every Saturday between 4 PM and 6 PM and Sunday between 12 AM and 2 PM.

A guide will accompany the group of visitors throughout the tour and tell the story of the building.

The Bucharest City Hall building was constructed between 1906 and 1910 in the traditional Neo-Romanian style, based on the designs of architect Petre Antonescu, on a vacant plot of land located opposite Cișmigiu Gardens. The construction was carried out by Elie Radu.