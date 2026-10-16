Viktoria Modesta, known as the “world’s first bionic pop artist,” will deliver a keynote on the second day of GoTech World 2026. The technology conference will take place on November 10-11 at Romexpo’s B1 Pavilion in Bucharest.

The artist had her lower leg amputated at age 20 and subsequently began using prosthetics as artistic and technological objects rather than solely as medical devices.

At the event in Romania, her keynote will focus on human-centered design and the ways technology can augment rather than replace human potential, the organizers said. It will also examine assistive technology as a means of exploring and redefining the human body.

Viktoria Modesta portrayed the Snow Queen during the closing ceremony of the 2012 Paralympic Games, performing alongside Coldplay while wearing a prosthetic covered in Swarovski crystals.

Her other projects include a Rolls-Royce art film featuring a prosthetic that generated visible electric arcs and the Zero Gravity project, for which she tested prosthetics designed for microgravity flights.

The 15th edition of GoTech World will include 12 thematic stages covering artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, business transformation, digital marketing, and software development, alongside an exhibition area featuring more than 100 companies.

Further details can be found here.