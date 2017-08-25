Retailer launches pop-up culinary museum of Romanian regional dishes

German retailer Lidl has announced a new project in Romania: the Romanian Pantries Museum (Muzeul Camarilor Romanesti), the first pop-up culinary museum that presents the history of local regional dishes, inviting visitors to taste the exhibited food.

The Romanian Pantries Museum will be split into two areas, namely the museum area and the tasting area. While the first area will include spaces dedicated to each region of Romania, the tasting area will give visitors the chance to try special Romanian dishes.

The museum will stay open at Bucharest’s Cotroceni National Museum between September 8 and September 10. Then, it will make a tour of big Romanian cities, with stops in Timisoara (October 13-15, at Bastionul Theresia), Sibiu (October 27-29, at Brukenthal Museum), and Cluj-Napoca (November 10-12, at Bastionul Croitorilor).

Those who want to visit the Romanian Pantries Museum in Bucharest can register online at surprize.lidl.ro/camaranoastra until September 9, for a double invitation. The visits will be organized during special two-hour tours, for groups made up of 26 people. Guides will accompany the visitors during the tour. They will present them the museum and the stories of the dishes.

Supermarket chain Lidl ups turnover by 18% in Romania

Irina Marica, [email protected]