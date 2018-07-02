July events in Romania: Judas Priest and Massive Attack concerts, Neversea festival & more

The month of July comes with many events for music fans in Romania, from concerts of well-known bands such as Judas Priest and Massive Attack to big music festivals such as Neversea and Electric Castle.

Bucharest Jazz Festival kicked off on July 2, with events being scheduled to take place at Arcub and in the George Enescu Square until July 8. The line-up includes Jan Garbarek, Trilok Gurtu, Lars Danielsson Quartet, Teodora Enache and The Prophet Band, and the Bucharest Jazz Orchestra feat. Blue Noise. The program and more information are available here.

American punk rock band Dead Kennedys will perform for the first in Romania on July 3, at Quantic Club. Tickets can be purchased online here.

The 2018 edition of Neversea, the biggest summer festival organized at the Romanian seaside, will take place between July 5 and July 8, in Constanta. The line-up includes Armin van Buuren, Hardwell, Steve Aoki, Scooter and Nina Kravitz. More details are available here.

Meanwhile, the seventh edition of Metalhead Meeting, an event dedicated to rock music fans, will take place on July 6-7 at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Some of the artists who will go on stage are Children of Bodom, Sonata Arctica and Soulfly. Find out more here.

Marile Serate ale Bucurestiului (The Great Musical Evenings of Bucharest), an event dedicated to classical music, will begin at the Odeon Theater in the capital on July 6. The three-day event will bring big names to the city, such as Felicia Filip, Bruno Canino, Mario Hossen and Alexandru Tomescu. Further details are available here.

Garana Jazz Festival will also return with a new edition this year, between July 12 and July 15. Organized in Caras-Severin county, the event will feature three stages for live concerts, its program including American and European jazz, world music, fusion and son cubano. The main stage will be set in Poiana Lupului, and the other two at the La Rascruce Inn and at the Valiug Catholic Church. Read more about the event here.

Meanwhile, We Love Retro, the largest local festival dedicated to retro music, will hold a Bucharest edition on July 13 at Arenele Romane. Read more about it here.

Another one of Romania’s biggest music festivals, Electric Castle, will be organized between July 18 and July 22 this year, at the Banffy Castle in Cluj county, Transylvania. The line-up includes Damian Marley, Jessie J, London Grammar and Richie Hawtin. More info is available here.

Judas Priest will return to Bucharest on July 22, when they will perform at Romexpo, in northern Bucharest, as part of their Firepower tour. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Another well-known band that will return to the Romanian capital this year is Massive Attack. The concert is scheduled for July 24, and will be organized at Arenele Romane. Tickets are available online here.

Meanwhile, famous rock guitarist Joe Satriani will also perform in the Romanian capital on July 25, also at Arenele Romane. Find tickets online here.

The 2018 edition of ARTmania will bring well-known artists to Sibiu. The line-up of this year’s edition, which is scheduled for July 27-28, includes Mogwai, Steven Wilson and Arcane Roots. Find out more here.

