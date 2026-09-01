Italian branch of Bucharest Exchange-listed tech group Simtel announces first projects

Romanian engineering and technology group Simtel (BVB: SMTL), one of the leading players in Romania’s renewable energy sector, announced the signing of the first two projects by Simtel Italia, the subsidiary opened by the Group in Milan in June 2026.

The two projects have a cumulative value of approximately RON 15 million and a total installed capacity of over 15 MWp, according to a company press release sent on Tuesday, September 1.

The projects are located in the Abruzzo and Emilia-Romagna regions and involve the provision of light EPC services for an independent renewable energy producer (Independent Power Producer – IPP) controlled by a US infrastructure investment fund. Works commenced in August 2026 and are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

In addition to the projects already secured, Simtel Italia is participating in tender procedures for photovoltaic projects with a cumulative capacity of approximately 300 MWp and battery energy storage systems (BESS) totaling approximately 90 MWh.

The current pipeline supports the company’s objective of securing projects with a total capacity of more than 200 MWp by the end of 2026, to be implemented in stages over the following period, according to the same source.

“Italy provides us with access to a sizeable market, with a significant need for new generation and storage capacities and an investment framework conducive to long-term development. The pipeline built within a short period of time, the profile of our first client and the scale of the projects currently under tender reinforce our confidence in the subsidiary’s potential to make a meaningful contribution to the Group’s revenues and profitability,” stated Mihai Tudor, CEO of Simtel Group.

Based on the projects secured and the commercial opportunities currently at various stages of the tendering process, Simtel Italia’s management estimated revenues of approximately RON 40 million for 2026. For 2027, the company aims to significantly accelerate its activity and achieve revenues of up to approximately RON 250 million.

The Simtel Italia team currently consists primarily of project managers responsible for coordinating and monitoring construction sites, while tendering, engineering and procurement activities are supported by Simtel’s specialists in Romania. Over the next 12 months, the company plans to expand its local team by recruiting professionals with experience in the energy sector and to make the Milan office fully operational.

“Our experience during the first few months confirms that Italy represents one of Europe’s most significant opportunities for renewable energy investment. The plan of national transmission system operator Terna envisages investments of approximately EUR 23 billion by 2030 for the development and modernization of the electricity grid, while the definitive FER-X mechanism aims to support up to 37.15 GW of new renewable energy generation capacity,” stated Guglielmo Martino, CEO of Simtel Italia.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)