IKEA opens first Plan and Order Point in Iași

IKEA will open its first Plan and Order Point in Iași on Monday, August 31. Located in Egros Shopping Center, the studio will be the retailer’s sixth such facility in Romania.

The location will offer personalized planning services for kitchens, wardrobes, and storage solutions. Customers will be able to work individually with IKEA specialists to select configurations, products, and finishes suited to their homes and budgets, the company said.

The studio will feature three kitchen layouts, three wardrobe solutions, two planning desks, and more than 1,400 IKEA products. Around 50 everyday products will also be available to purchase directly.

Customers can collect their orders free of charge from the location, arrange home delivery, or use another IKEA pick-up point. Furniture assembly services will also be available.

The new facility replaces IKEA’s existing pick-up point at Egros Shopping Center, with collection services integrated into the expanded format.

IKEA opened its first Romanian Plan and Order Point in Constanța in 2024. More than 4,500 planning sessions have since taken place across its locations over the past year, with kitchens attracting the most interest.

The company’s other Plan and Order Points operate in Constanța, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Brașov.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)