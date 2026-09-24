Romania’s car market drops 10.6% in first eight months of 2026
Romania’s car market fell by 10.6% in the first eight months of 2026 compared with the same period last year, with 86,142 new passenger cars registered, placing the country 17th in the EU, the Association of Automobile Manufacturers of Romania (ACAROM) said Thursday, September 24.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 1 min read
Of the new passenger cars registered, around 7,000 were fully electric (+50%), and 49,282 units had hybrid propulsion (+2.1%).
The association said that in August 2026, new passenger car registrations in the European Union increased by 4.5% compared with August 2025, reaching 708,211 units.