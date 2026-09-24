Premier Energy Group, an energy infrastructure company operating in Southeastern Europe, has signed a lease agreement at ARC, PPF Real Estate’s flagship office development currently under construction in Bucharest’s Basarab area, the developer announced.

Premier Energy Group will occupy approximately 3,000 square meters, equivalent to one full floor of the building. The relocation is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2027 following completion of the project.

Located two kilometers from Victoriei Square, ARC is positioned within an area that is home to numerous multinational companies and is served by direct access to metro, rail, tram and bus networks. Scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027, the building will provide approximately 30,000 square meters of leasable space.

PPF Real Estate Holding develops and manages projects in the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Germany, the UK, Poland, Romania and the USA. Its real estate footprint covers the management and development of commercial, hospitality and residential properties.

Premier Energy Group is a vertically integrated energy infrastructure company operating in Southeastern Europe, with activities spanning renewable electricity production, electricity and natural gas distribution, and electricity and natural gas supply. It operates across Romania, Hungary, the Republic of Moldova and other markets in the region, serving a large residential, commercial and industrial customer base. Premier Energy PLC is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the symbol "PE" and is majority-owned by EMMA Capital, the investment group founded by Czech entrepreneur Jiří Šmejc.