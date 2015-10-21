How much toxic dust do Bucharest’s resident breathe?

The level of pollution in Romania‘s capital is alarming, according to liberal politician Cristian Busoi. Bucharest’s residents breathe tens of toxic substances daily, over the safe limit, he said, citing a report of the European Commission.

There are between 300 and 400 tons of dust per square kilometer in Bucharest. The toxic dust is caused by the traffic, the industrial activities, the endless construction sites, as well as “the indifference of the local administration which did nothing to discourage traffic or to strictly regulate the activities of companies that pollute”, according to Busoi.

“The European Commission has notified Romania since February 2013 about the high level of pollution, demanding practical actions to reduce air pollution. The City Hall bought a mobile laboratory to test the air in the city in 2011, for which it paid more than RON 1 million, but it did nothing to reduce the pollution level in the city,” said Busoi, cited by local Mediafax.

Due to the traffic and the construction sites, the value of pollution in Bucharest is four times higher than the European standards. The values show between 70,000 and 80,000 micrograms of particles per cubic meter in Bucharest’s air while the European average is 20,000-25,000, he added.

He made the statement while at the “Health and environment in Bucharest” debate.

Cristian Busoi, a former president of the National Health Insurance House – CNAS, currently a member of the European Parliament, aims to secure his party’s nomination as a candidate for the Bucharest mayor’s seat in next year’s local elections.

European Commission asks Romania to reduce air pollution

Romania’s capital is one of Europe’s 10 most polluted cities

Romania, among the most polluted EU countries

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com