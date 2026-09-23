Nala Renewables has completed its Green Breeze Wind Farm, delivering its largest project to date from development through to operation in just over two years, the company announced.

The wind farm, with a capacity of 99.2 MW, is now fully operational and able to supply electricity to the grid.

Located mainly in the municipality of Cuca in the county of Galati, the wind farm consists of 16 Vestas V162 V162-6.2 MW turbines.

The wind farm will supply Apple with clean energy through a long-term power purchase agreement, “helping match customer electricity use with clean power,” according to the company.

The Romanian division of Swedish developer OX2 and Nala Renewables started the construction work on the wind farm in mid-November 2024.

“Green Breeze reflects our ability to execute and deliver critical utility scale infrastructure projects, and I am proud to share that this is our largest project to date to achieve commercial operation. I would like to thank our team at Nala Renewables and all our partners for their dedication throughout the journey from development through to completion,” Remy Verot, Nala Renewables’ Interim CEO, said.

“Green Breeze is a significant milestone for OX2 in Romania, as the first project we have developed to reach completion during our five years in the market. We are proud to have worked alongside Nala Renewables to bring the project to this stage,” Lăcrămioara Diaconu-Pințea, Country Manager, OX2 Romania, said.

Nala Renewables is a London-headquartered global renewable energy company. It owns, develops, constructs and manages solar PV, onshore wind and energy storage assets across the full project life cycle. Earlier this year, IFM Investors (IFM) announced an agreement to acquire the remaining 50% equity interest in Nala Renewables from Trafigura Renewables on behalf of funds managed by IFM.