Rețele Electrice Romania, part of the PPC Group, has completed the works to modernize the 110/20/10 kV Filaret primary substation, located in Bucharest’s District 4. The works amounted to almost RON 79 million (approximately EUR 15 million), covered from the company's own funds.

Filaret was the last of the company's electrical substations in Bucharest that still required modernization. At present, all the company’s substations in the capital have been upgraded.

The substation currently serves more than 25,600 customers in the southern area of Bucharest, namely homes, businesses and institutions, through 202 secondary substations connected to the 20 kV and 10 kV networks. Thanks to its extended capacity, the Filaret primary substation can absorb the new types of consumption, from charging stations for electric vehicles to heat pumps and smart systems, as the energy transition advances in the capital.

Following the modernization, the installed capacity of the substation increased from 160 MVA to 200 MVA, provided by five transformers of 40 MVA each, two with a transformation ratio of 110/20 kV and three with a ratio of 110/10/20 kV, which now operate on the medium voltage side at 10 kV. Supplementing the configuration with a 40 MVA transformer brings additional redundancy and flexibility in the operation of the network.

The upgrade of the Filaret primary substation is complemented by the modernization of the 110 kV Filaret – Grozăvești high-voltage line, completed last year. This increased the transmission capacity of the line to 170 MVA, for the benefit of approximately 70,000 consumers in Districts 4 and 5.

Rețele Electrice Romania operates networks with a total length of approximately 136,000 kilometres in three important areas of the country: Muntenia (including Bucharest), Banat and Dobrogea, covering one third of the local distribution market.