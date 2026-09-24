The magistrates of the Galaţi Court decided on September 23 to postpone a decision on the new plan for the direct sale of ailing Liberty Galaţi steel mill, including its subsidiary Liberty Tubular Products Galaţi.

The decision was made at the request of the pre-insolvency administrators after the main creditors, ANAF and Exim Banca Românească, did not vote on the proposed plan and submitted several amendments, according to News.ro.