Some 86% of Romanians believe the air inside their homes is as clean as or cleaner than outdoor air, according to the 2026 Romanian Home Air Barometer published by Ecovent. However, 43% of respondents reported allergies, respiratory problems, skin irritation, poor sleep, fatigue, or headaches.

The study was conducted by MKOR Consulting at the initiative of ventilation systems company Ecovent. It measures people’s perceptions and reported behavior rather than physical air quality, as no carbon dioxide, humidity, or particulate measurements were performed in respondents’ homes.

Among participants who reported symptoms, 38% said they were not concerned about indoor air quality. The pattern was particularly evident among Gen Z respondents reporting problems at home, 74% of whom mentioned personal symptoms such as allergies, respiratory difficulties, sleep problems, or frequent fatigue.

“The study shows us that Romania’s air quality problem is not a lack of concern for health, but a lack of information,” said Andrei Agafița, founder and CEO of Ecovent.

Dust settling quickly on furniture was the most common household issue, reported by 51% of respondents.

The study also found confusion between air conditioning and ventilation. Some 30% of Romanians believe air-conditioning units improve indoor air, although they recirculate the air already in the room rather than bringing in fresh air from outside. The share reached 55% in Bucharest-Ilfov.

According to the analysis, half of Romanian households use no measures with a real effect on indoor air, while 17% rely only on options such as plants, air fresheners, or scented candles. Meanwhile, 53% of respondents either had not heard of heat-recovery ventilation systems or recognized only the term.

Quoted in the press release, pulmonologist Beatrice Mahler said prolonged exposure to allergens and chemical particles in enclosed spaces could contribute over time to structural changes in the airways and chronic lung disease.

The online survey covered 1,000 Romanian residents aged 18 to 55 and was conducted in May and June 2026. The weighted results are nationally representative by gender, age, and geographical distribution, with a margin of error of 3.1% at a 95% confidence level.