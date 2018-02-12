2.5 °C
Bucharest
Feb 12, 19:22

photoBaby deer saved from icy river in Romania

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment

A baby deer was saved last Friday, February 9, from an icy river in Campulung Moldovenesc, Suceava county.

Around 10:00, a few people passing by the river saw the baby deer fighting to get out of the cold water. They immediately called the authorities, and a team of local firefighters saved the animal.

“The poor baby deer couldn’t get out by itself due to the steep banks, with a height difference of nearly 3 meters,” the firefighters said.

The animal, which was not injured, was handed over to the members of the County Hunters Association. They will take it to a safe place.

The wild side of Romania: Bison fight caught on camera in local forest

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photos: ISU „Bucovina” Suceava on Facebook)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list