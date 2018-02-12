A baby deer was saved last Friday, February 9, from an icy river in Campulung Moldovenesc, Suceava county.

Around 10:00, a few people passing by the river saw the baby deer fighting to get out of the cold water. They immediately called the authorities, and a team of local firefighters saved the animal.

“The poor baby deer couldn’t get out by itself due to the steep banks, with a height difference of nearly 3 meters,” the firefighters said.

The animal, which was not injured, was handed over to the members of the County Hunters Association. They will take it to a safe place.

The wild side of Romania: Bison fight caught on camera in local forest

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photos: ISU „Bucovina” Suceava on Facebook)