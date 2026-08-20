Fiscal measures improved significantly Romanian public health system funding, analysis shows

The fiscal measures legislated by Romania last year have significantly improved the public health system, according to an analysis carried out by Economica.net. Thus, the National Health Insurance Fund (FNUASS), from which the social health insurance system is largely financed, posted the largest surplus and received the lowest subsidies from the state in the first semester of 2026, compared to the same period (January - June 2026) in the last six years.

The social health insurance system in Romania is largely financed by the Single National Health Insurance Fund (FNUASS). The fund is managed by the CNAS, and its revenues are made up of multiple sources. Among the sources, starting mid-2025, pension recipients pay a 10% contribution for their incomes exceeding RON 3,000 (EUR 600) per month.

FNUASS posted a surplus of RON 2.1 billion in the first semester of 2026, with a lower contribution from subsidies (transfers from the central government budget).

The surplus of RON 2 billion was obtained with state subsidies that are at the lowest values ​​in the same period of the last six years (January - June): just over RON 807 million in the first half of 2026, at least four times lower than those received in the same period of 2025.

Subsidies received from the state have a share of 1.81% in FNUASS revenues in January - June 2026, according to the Economica.net analysis.

iulian@romania-insider.com