Romanian startup .lumen wins major award in Munich
The company’s AI-powered glasses aim to give blind people an alternative form of guidance inspired by the work of guide dogs.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 1 min read
Romanian deep-tech startup .lumen announced that it won the post-certification category of the Europe’s Best MedTech competition in Munich. The award was presented during Bits & Pretzels 2026 at an event organized by TUM Venture Labs Healthcare and hosted by medical technology company Brainlab.
The competition brought together 12 European MedTech startups, divided equally between companies in the pre-certification and post-certification stages.