BIPA Romania Drogherie, the local subsidiary of BIPA, is preparing to enter Voluntari and Pantelimon, both in Ilfov County, as well as Turnu Măgurele, according to recruitment ads consulted by Economica.net.

BIPA positions itself as a low-price chain selling personal care, beauty and health products. Its direct competitor on the Romanian market is German retailer dm.

BIPA operates more than 500 drugstores in Austria and 139 in Croatia.

The company has opened nine stores in Romania in the nine months since entering the market. The first BIPA store in Romania opened on January 22, 2026, in Bucharest’s Mega Mall.

BIPA’s nine Romanian stores are located in Bucharest, Chiajna (Ilfov County), near Târgovişte, Sfântu Gheorghe, Bran, Slobozia, Piteşti, Năvodari and Giurgiu.

The company is preparing to open further stores in Slatina, at Retail Park Slatina; Chitila, at Chitila Plaza by Rădăcini; and Târgu Secuiesc, in the commercial space at M Park Târgu Secuiesc. It is also hiring for stores in Buzău and Craiova, as Economica.net previously reported.