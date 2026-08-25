First Romanian companies selected for SME Eco-Tech funding

The first Romanian companies have been admitted in principle for financing under the SME Eco-Tech programme, with successful applicants now receiving notifications and being required to contact their selected credit institution within five days, according to interim minister of economy Irineu Darău, cited by Mediafax.

The first stage of the programme, which involved selecting companies seeking financing, has now concluded, while registration remains open for eligible applicants until September 24. The available funding has not been exhausted, the minister said.

“I am happy to announce that we have the first concrete result of the SME Eco-Tech Program. Companies admitted in principle to funding have just started receiving acceptance notifications through the registration platform,” Darău said.

Microenterprises can continue to apply after the authorities removed a RON 2 million turnover ceiling that had previously restricted access to the programme. The change was made following discussions with Swiss partners, according to the minister.

The programme has a total budget of RON 288 million (over EUR 50 million) and is designed to support investments aimed at improving the competitiveness and environmental performance of Romanian small and medium-sized enterprises.

Eligible projects include the modernisation of production lines, automation and digitalisation of business processes, energy-efficiency investments and the adoption of green technologies and recycling solutions.

Funding can also be used to purchase equipment and technologies intended to increase the competitiveness of Romanian companies, according to the Ministry of Economy.

The programme is part of efforts to support companies in reducing energy consumption and adopting cleaner production technologies, while improving productivity through digitalisation and automation.

The ministry said the continued availability of places means eligible microenterprises and other SMEs can still submit applications before the September 24 deadline. Applicants admitted in principle must then complete the required procedures with the credit institution selected through the programme.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Irineu Darau)