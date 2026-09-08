Romanian technology company Hyperfy has won a contract to implement a Centralized Security System for the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The contract, valued at RON 12 million excluding VAT (approximately EUR 2.2 million), was won through Global Operation Center, a company in its portfolio.

The project, which will be implemented over 24 months, involves modernizing the institution’s security infrastructure and integrating its main security systems into a single platform: access control, intrusion detection and alarm systems, fire detection and alarm systems, and video surveillance.

At the center of the new architecture will be Hyperfy’s Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) platform, integrated with AI and Computer Vision modules developed in-house. The system will enable the centralization of information from multiple subsystems, automatic event correlation, and incident management from a single operational center.

The project follows an integrated approach, with Hyperfy involved in the installation and integration of the security infrastructure and systems, as well as in the implementation of the software suite and Computer Vision solutions developed by its team of engineers and data scientists.

The modernization process will be carried out in stages, without interrupting the operation of the existing security systems.

The new infrastructure is designed for a minimum service life of ten years, the company said.

“The project developed for the National Bank of Romania represents a milestone for us and, at the same time, confirms the maturity reached by security engineering developed in Romania. BNR is a prestigious and highly significant institution, and its decision to adopt such an architecture demonstrates the openness of public institutions to modernization and advanced technological standards,” Lucian Mățăoanu, CEO of Hyperfy, said.

Hyperfy is a Romanian technology company that develops and delivers end-to-end physical security solutions powered by AI and IoT. It covers the entire security ecosystem, from consulting and software development to technical implementation, systems integration, monitoring, maintenance, and specialized response. In 2025, the Hyperfy Group reported a turnover of RON 100 million.