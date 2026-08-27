Eurowind Energy Romania secures grid approvals for 2.3 GW of renewable projects

Eurowind Energy Romania has obtained Technical Connection Approvals for 2,307 MW of renewable energy capacity, covering wind, photovoltaic and battery storage projects, as it advances a development pipeline of approximately 7.5 GW, the company said in a press release quoted by Economica.net.

The approvals, obtained in June 2026, cover seven projects across Constanța, Prahova, Botoșani, Brăila and Galați counties. The largest are a 900 MW wind project in Albești, Constanța County, and a 1,188 MW wind project in Botoșani County.

The remaining approved capacity comprises a 49 MW photovoltaic and battery storage project in Mănești, Prahova County, and wind projects in Stăncuța, Brăila County, with 49.6 MW, Liești and Slobozia Conachi in Galați County, each with 49.6 MW, and Pechea, Galați County, with 21.6 MW.

“We currently have a pipeline of approximately 7.5 GW in various stages of development. [...] Obtaining technical connection approvals for an additional 2,307 MW of capacity is an essential step in developing our project portfolio,” said Adrian Dobre, Country Manager of Eurowind Energy Romania.

The projects are planned for connection to Romania’s national electricity system after 2030. Their construction and grid connection will depend on the development of the electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure and on obtaining the required construction permits.

“The projects are scheduled for connection to the national energy system after 2030, but their connection and the completion of the investment depend on the consolidation of the grid and the timely obtaining of construction permits,” Dobre said.

Eurowind Energy has operated in Romania since 2011 and currently has four operational solar parks in Hălchiu, Măgurele, Pufești and Teiuș, as well as the Pecineaga wind farm. Its Romanian operating portfolio totals 184 MW, including 60 MW of battery storage at Teiuș.

Eurowind Energy A/S is a Danish company specialising in the development, construction and operation of renewable energy projects.

iulian@romania-insider.com