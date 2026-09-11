Carmaker Dacia, owned by Renault Group, is investing in the production of renewable energy to help increase the energy independence of its Mioveni plant, in Romania's Argeș County.

The project will harness solar energy to cover part of the plant’s own electricity consumption, helping both to optimize operations and reduce reliance on conventional energy sources.

The project has a total value of RON 58.3 million (VAT included) or around EUR 11.1 million, of which nearly RON 10 million is non-reimbursable funding, with the remainder financed by the company.

The “Dacia Photovoltaic Power Plant” project benefits from non-reimbursable EU funding through the Modernization Fund, under a program aimed at developing new renewable electricity generation capacities for self-consumption. The funding agreement was signed with the Ministry of Energy this August.

The power plant is scheduled to become operational by the end of 2026, with the implementation period potentially extended until the end of 2028.

It will have an installed capacity of 8.5 MW and is expected to generate an average of approximately 9,094 MWh of renewable electricity annually, equivalent to around 8% of the plant’s energy needs. Over its estimated 20-year operating life, total output could exceed 181,800 MWh, with the electricity used for self-consumption in the plant’s industrial operations.