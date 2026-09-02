Electro-Alfa may replace restaurant operator Sphera in Bucharest Exchange’s main index BET

Electrical equipment manufacturer Electro-Alfa International (BVB: EAI), listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in March 2026, could be included in the main BET index upon review, the results of which are expected this week, according to an estimate by BT Capital Partners cited by Ziarul Financiar.

EAI’s market capitalisation surpassed EUR 3 billion (EUR 570 million) as the price of its shares rose from around RON 11.3 after the IPO to around RON 16 currently.

According to the brokerage house's analysts, their calculations indicate Electro-Alfa's entry into the BET basket, most likely by replacing Sphera Franchise Group (BVB: SFG, RON 1.7 billion market capitalisation), the operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in Romania. The stock exchange's Index Commission is expected to communicate the results of the review after the meeting scheduled for these days.

The Botosani-based company went public on March 3, after an initial public offering in which it sold nearly 66 million new shares and raised net funds of RON 544.3 million. Majority shareholder Gheorghe Ciubotaru holds 52% of the capital, and Electro Alfa Management another 13%, which leaves a free float of 35%, made up of investors who entered the IPO.

iulian@romania-insider.com