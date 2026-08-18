Energy

E-Infra advances 95 MW battery storage project in north-west Romania

18 August 2026

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Romanian infrastructure group E-Infra is preparing to develop a 95 MW battery energy storage facility in Satu Mare County, further expanding its position in Romania's rapidly growing electricity storage market, according to Economica.net.

The project, known as IS Roșiori – stage one, is being developed by Nova Power & Gas, part of E-Infra, controlled by Romanian businessman Teofil Mureșan. Romania's energy regulator ANRE is due to consider this week a draft decision granting the project an establishment authorisation.

The planned facility in Valea Vinului will have a maximum power of 95.458 MW. The storage duration has not been disclosed, although the project is expected to use a two-hour configuration. The establishment authorisation would remain valid until the end of November 2027.

According to public information, Nova Power & Gas also plans to develop a photovoltaic park at the site. The combined energy complex is expected to connect to Transelectrica's network through the Roșiori substation. The 95 MW facility represents the first stage of the planned storage project.

E-Infra is currently Romania's largest battery storage operator. Nova Power & Gas commissioned a 200 MW/400 MWh battery facility in Florești, Cluj County, in December 2025. The project remains the country's largest operational battery and includes 45 battery containers, 30 transformation points and a 110/33 kV substation. It is used in the system services and balancing markets.

The group has four operational battery facilities with combined power of 150 MW, according to the company.

Romania's overall battery storage capacity has expanded rapidly in recent months. Transelectrica data showed 989 MW of installed storage power and 1,975 MWh of storage capacity as of August 1.

The country's battery capacity has nearly doubled since the end of April, when installed storage capacity stood at about 1,100 MWh. The expansion reflects the growing need for flexible capacity as Romania adds intermittent renewable generation to its electricity system.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Hrishchenko Oleksandr/Dreamstime.com)

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Energy

E-Infra advances 95 MW battery storage project in north-west Romania

18 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian infrastructure group E-Infra is preparing to develop a 95 MW battery energy storage facility in Satu Mare County, further expanding its position in Romania's rapidly growing electricity storage market, according to Economica.net.

The project, known as IS Roșiori – stage one, is being developed by Nova Power & Gas, part of E-Infra, controlled by Romanian businessman Teofil Mureșan. Romania's energy regulator ANRE is due to consider this week a draft decision granting the project an establishment authorisation.

The planned facility in Valea Vinului will have a maximum power of 95.458 MW. The storage duration has not been disclosed, although the project is expected to use a two-hour configuration. The establishment authorisation would remain valid until the end of November 2027.

According to public information, Nova Power & Gas also plans to develop a photovoltaic park at the site. The combined energy complex is expected to connect to Transelectrica's network through the Roșiori substation. The 95 MW facility represents the first stage of the planned storage project.

E-Infra is currently Romania's largest battery storage operator. Nova Power & Gas commissioned a 200 MW/400 MWh battery facility in Florești, Cluj County, in December 2025. The project remains the country's largest operational battery and includes 45 battery containers, 30 transformation points and a 110/33 kV substation. It is used in the system services and balancing markets.

The group has four operational battery facilities with combined power of 150 MW, according to the company.

Romania's overall battery storage capacity has expanded rapidly in recent months. Transelectrica data showed 989 MW of installed storage power and 1,975 MWh of storage capacity as of August 1.

The country's battery capacity has nearly doubled since the end of April, when installed storage capacity stood at about 1,100 MWh. The expansion reflects the growing need for flexible capacity as Romania adds intermittent renewable generation to its electricity system.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Hrishchenko Oleksandr/Dreamstime.com)

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