Romania’s Economy and Tourism Ministry has launched an international tourism campaign on BBC World News in collaboration with British producer Charlie Ottley. Three 60-second promotional films will receive a total of 20 broadcasts between November 1 and 29.

The films present Romania’s natural landscapes, adventure tourism, cultural heritage, and local identity through three separate concepts.

Wild Romania focuses on nature, ecotourism, and outdoor activities, while Sounds Like Romania presents the country through its natural sounds.

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Romania, So Much More Than Dracula! uses the internationally recognized legend to introduce the natural and cultural attractions of Transylvania.

“Romania has tourism resources that can give it a distinct position on the European market, from the Danube Delta and its biodiversity to its cultural heritage and spa tourism,” economy and tourism minister Daniel Zamfir said.

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The film that uses the Dracula legend as an entry point for international audiences was also broadcast on October 30 and 31, including Halloween, following efforts by Charlie Ottley, the ministry said.

“What matters is that tourists discover that Romania means much more than this legend and that it has destinations and experiences worth exploring in every season,” minister Zamfir stated.

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The campaign coincides with Romania’s participation in the World Travel Market in London from November 3 to 5. The country’s national stand will bring together 35 co-exhibitors, with the Romanian delegation led by Daniel Zamfir.