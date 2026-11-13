Romania’s Baia Mare designated European City of Christmas for 2027
The city will promote carols and traditions from Maramureș, alongside cultural events, activities for children, and festive decorations.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 3 min read
The city of Baia Mare, in northwest Romania, won the title of European City of Christmas 2027, according to an announcement made on Tuesday, November 10, by the European Capital of Christmas initiative.
Next year, the municipality will organize a special program of events dedicated to Christmas, particularly concerning Maramureș carols and traditions, alongside cultural events, activities for children, and festive decorations.